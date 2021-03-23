  • MORE MARKET STATS

IDBI Bank to seek approval for Rs 8,000 cr rupee bond borrowing for FY22

By: |
March 23, 2021 5:56 PM

"It is hereby informed that a meeting of board of directors of IDBI Bank Ltd will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021 to consider the proposal for approval of rupee bond borrowings limit of Rs 8,000 crore for FY2021-22," IDBI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

IDBI BankThe bank is targeting to improve net interest margin (NIM) to 3 per cent, return of assets (ROA) at above 0.60-0.70 and cost to income ratio to below 50 per cent.

IDBI Bank on Tuesday said it is seeking approval for rupee bond borrowings worth Rs 8,000 crore for the next fiscal.
A meeting of the board of directors will take place later this week.

“It is hereby informed that a meeting of board of directors of IDBI Bank Ltd will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021 to consider the proposal for approval of rupee bond borrowings limit of Rs 8,000 crore for FY2021-22,” IDBI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Related News

The LIC-controlled bank is just out from the RBI’s prompt corrective action framework. Its Managing Director and CEO Rakesh Sharma earlier this week said that the bank will now look to grow its business in a calibrated way with more focus on profitability and in improving efficiency ratios.

On March 10, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) removed IDBI Bank from its prompt corrective action (PCA) framework, which was imposed in May 2017, after it had breached certain regulatory thresholds, including capital adequacy, asset quality and profitability.

“With restrictions imposed by the RBI gone, we will like to go in a calibrated way and grow the business in a more profitable fashion so that my efficiency ratios improve. Our revenue, profitability and other ratios will certainly show improvement,” Sharma said on Sunday.

The bank is targeting to improve net interest margin (NIM) to 3 per cent, return of assets (ROA) at above 0.60-0.70 and cost to income ratio to below 50 per cent.

In the nine months ended December 2020, its NIM stood at 2.79 per cent and cost to income at 54 per cent.
IDBI Bank stock closed at Rs 39.40 apiece on the BSE, up 5.35 per cent from the previous close.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. IDBI Bank to seek approval for Rs 8000 cr rupee bond borrowing for FY22
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1No interest on interest lockdown loan moratorium, rules SC; refuses to extend relief
2RBI appoints panel for new universal bank & SFB licences
3Pesky Communications: Banking sector improves compliance