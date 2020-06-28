IDBI Bank selling its stake in IDBI Federal Life Insurance

As on March 31, 2019, the IDBI Federal Life Insurance has issued over 13 lakh policies and has total assets under management of ₹9,107 crore and a capital base of over 800 crores, as on March 31, 2019.
IDBI Bank on Saturday announced its plan to divest 27% of its stake in IDBI Federal Life Insurance Company to its existing partners. IDBI Bank will sell 23% to Ageas Insurance and 4% to Federal Bank at a combined value of about ₹595 crore.
The Company has been formed by a three-way joint venture between IDBI Bank, Federal Bank and Ageas Insurance. As on March 2020, IDBI Bank holds 48% in the IDBI Federal Life Insurance while Federal Bank and Ageas Insurance has 26% each respectively in the insurance company.
After this stake sale, IDBI Bank’s holding in the insurer will come down to 21%, while Ageas Insurance share would go up to 49%. Even Federal Bank’s share would go up to 30% post the stake sale in the IDBI Federal Life Insurance. The Board of Director of the IDBI Bank had taken the decision at the meeting on Friday.
On April 8 this year, Board of Directors of IDBI Bank had approved in principle the proposal to sell IDBI Bank’s stake in IDBI Federal Life Insurance to the extent of 23-27%. The data from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) shows that IDBI Federal Life Insurance has seen first year premium at ₹24.37 crore in this fiscal up to May as compared to ₹55.13 crore in last year a fall of 55.80%.
Currently Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) holds 51% stake in IDBI Bank and has its own insurance business. According to the insurance regulations an entity holding more than 10% is considered as a promoter while one holding below 10% is considered as an investor.
As on March 31, 2019, the IDBI Federal Life Insurance has issued over 13 lakh policies and has total assets under management of ₹9,107 crore and a capital base of over 800 crores, as on March 31, 2019.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.