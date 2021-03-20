  • MORE MARKET STATS

IDBI Bank deposits Rs 25 lakh towards Recovery Expense Fund

By: |
March 20, 2021 3:42 PM

IDBI Bank on Saturday said it has deposited Rs 25 lakh towards Recovery Expense Fund (REF) with its designated exchange NSE.

IDBI BankThe bonds are placed in 22 different tranches with issue size ranging from Rs 1 crore to Rs 3,000 crore.

IDBI Bank on Saturday said it has deposited Rs 25 lakh towards Recovery Expense Fund (REF) with its designated exchange NSE. In October last year, markets regulator Sebi had asked listed companies, proposing to list debt securities, to set up REF so that action could be taken by debenture trustees in case of defaults by the issuer.

“IDBI Bank has deposited Rs 25 lakh in cash, towards REF with its designated stock exchange National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) on March 20, 2021,” IDBI Bank said in a regulatory filing. Privately placed debt securities/bonds worth Rs14,695.60 crore are outstanding on IDBI Bank as on March 20, 2021, as per the lender. The bonds are placed in 22 different tranches with issue size ranging from Rs 1 crore to Rs 3,000 crore.

Related News

SBICAP Trustee Company and AXIS Trustee Services are the two debenture trustees of these bonds. Sebi in its October circular on REF had said the issuer proposing to list debt securities will deposit an amount equal to 0.01 per cent of the issue size subject to maximum of Rs 25 lakh per issuer towards the REF with the designated stock exchange as disclosed in its offer document.

The issuer company is expected to create the fund at the time of issuance of debt securities that may be utilised by the debenture trustees in the event of default for taking appropriate legal action to enforce the security. The directions have come into force from January 1, 2021.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. IDBI Bank deposits Rs 25 lakh towards Recovery Expense Fund
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1NPCI to launch new digital payments product for feature phones
2RBI: Household savings rate slides to 10.4% in Q2 from 21% in Q1
3CSB Bank to focus on growing balance sheet