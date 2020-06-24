Icra downgrades Yes Bank’s upper tier II bonds to default grade

The rating downgrade on Yes Bank Basel II upper tier II bonds factors in the specific features of the instrument wherein the debt servicing is linked to the bank meeting the regulatory norms on capitalisation.

Rating agency Icra on Tuesday downgraded Yes Bank’s Rs 1,344-crore upper tier II bond programme to ‘D’, or default grade, from BB+, a day after the bank said it had been barred from making coupon payments on these bonds, due on June 29. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has held that Yes Bank should not make the scheduled repayment as it is currently in breach of the 9% capital to risk assets ratio (CRAR) requirement.

The rating downgrade on Yes Bank Basel II upper tier II bonds factors in the specific features of the instrument wherein the debt servicing is linked to the bank meeting the regulatory norms on capitalisation. In case the bank reports a loss, the coupon or redemption can be paid with the prior approval of the RBI, provided that on such payment, the CRAR remains above 9%. Icra said that while the bank has adequate liquidity for coupon payment, as per Basel guidelines, coupon is not payable if the CRAR is below the regulatory requirement. “As a result, the timely servicing of the upcoming coupon, which is cumulative in nature remains constrained and the same is likely to be paid only when the bank achieves a CRAR of 9.0%,” the rating agency said.

Further, the ratings take into account the reported net loss of Rs 16,418 crore in FY20 and the CRAR of 8.5% as on March 31, 2020, despite the sizeable capital infusion by new shareholders and the write-down of the additional tier I (AT-I) bonds in Q4FY20. To restore the capital position, the board and shareholders have approved an equity capital raise of Rs 15,000 crore and Yes Bank is currently in advanced stages of raising the said capital.

“The proposed capital raise is in line with Icra’s earlier estimates of Rs 9,000-13,000 crore to maintain the capital ratios above the regulatory levels (including capital conservation buffer (CCB) of 2.5%). However, this is unlikely to be concluded before the upcoming coupon due date on the upper tier II bonds,” Icra said.

The ratings also continue to factor in the likelihood of high credit costs owing to the weak operating environment coupled with the high overdue advances (SMA) that stood at around 7% of the standard advances as on March 31, 2020.

Moreover, the bank has a large net stressed book (including non-funded exposure to NPAs, net non-performing investments (NPIs), net security receipts) on which the credit provisioning requirements will remain high. Hence, the profitability will depend on the extent of recoveries from the stressed pool of assets, Icra said.

The rating agency pointed to how critical getting deposits is to Yes Bank’s functioning. The bank’s total deposit base witnessed a sizeable reduction to Rs 1.05 lakh crore as on March 31, 2020 from Rs 1.66 lakh crore as on December 31, 2019 and Rs 2.28 lakh crore as on March 31, 2019 and was much lower in relation to the total advances of Rs 1.71 lakh crore and total assets of Rs 2.58 lakh crore as on March 31, 2020.

“While the deposit base has stabilised after March 31, 2020, the bank’s ability to improve its deposit franchise over the medium term will be critical to maintain its scale of operations as well as profitability,” Icra said, adding that given the sizeable capital requirements and the need to rebuild the deposit franchise, the ratings on the bank’s other instruments remain on watch with developing Implications and will be resolved once clarity emerges on these aspects.