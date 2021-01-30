  • MORE MARKET STATS

ICICI Bank’s Q3 net profit increases 17% to Rs 5,498 cr

By: |
January 30, 2021 4:13 PM

ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a 17.73 per cent jump in its December quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 5,498.15 crore, as against Rs 4,670.10 crore in the year-ago period.

ICICI bankAs at December 31, 2020, the bank held an aggregate COVID-19 related provision of Rs 9,984.46 crore, including contingency provision amounting to Rs 3,509.46 crore

ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a 17.73 per cent jump in its December quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 5,498.15 crore, as against Rs 4,670.10 crore in the year-ago period. On a standalone basis, the country’s second largest private sector lender by assets showed a 19.12 per cent rise in the post-tax profit at Rs 4,939.59 crore for the reporting quarter, up from Rs 4.146.46 crore in the October-December 2019 period. Its total income increased to Rs 24,416 crore from the year-ago’s Rs 23,638 crore, while the total expenditure was lower at Rs 15,596 crore as against Rs 16,089 crore.

The reported gross non-performing assets ratio was at 4.38 per cent, but would have been 5.42 per cent if not for the Supreme Court order asking banks not to classify non-paying loan accounts as NPAs after the end of the loan repayment moratorium. Its overall provisions increased to Rs 2,741 crore from the year-ago period’s Rs 2,083 crore, but lower when compared to the preceding quarter’s Rs 2,995 crore, as per its exchange filing. It made a contingency provision of Rs 3,012.16 crore for borrower accounts not classified as NPAs pursuant to the interim order of the Supreme Court and utilised Rs 1,800 crore of the Rs 8,772.30 crore in provisions for the pandemic made earlier.

Related News

As at December 31, 2020, the bank held an aggregate COVID-19 related provision of Rs 9,984.46 crore, including contingency provision amounting to Rs 3,509.46 crore, it said. It said the provisions held by it are more than what is required by the RBI and the bank’s capital and liquidity position are strong. Its overall capital adequacy stood at 18.04 per cent as of December 31, 2020.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. ICICI Bank’s Q3 net profit increases 17% to Rs 5498 cr
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Rama Mohan Rao Amara takes charge as new MD & CEO of SBI Card
2Bank loans: Forbearance emergency medicine, not staple diet, says Economic Survey
3Despite worsening asset quality, Manappuram Fin Q3 net up 16.6%