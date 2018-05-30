ICICI Bank to launch enquiry against Chanda Kochhar over alleged quid pro quo

ICICI Bank on Wednesday said that it has decided to launch an enquiry against MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar

ICICI Bank on Wednesday said that it has decided to launch an enquiry against MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar into the allegations levelled by “an anonymous whistleblower” accusing her of quid pro quo and not adhering to ‘code of conduct’, amid the ongoing controversy over the Videocon loan case. The bank informed the stock exchanges that at a meeting held on Tuesday, its Board of Directors decided to institute an enquiry, which will be headed by independent persons. The bank did not disclose the name of the customer or client involved alleged quid pro quo.

The allegations are related to ‘conflict of interest’ over a time and ‘quid pro quo’ in course of Kochhar’s work in dealing with certain borrowers. “The scope of enquiry would be comprehensive and include all relevant matters arising out of and in the course of examination of the facts and wherever warranted, use of forensics/e-mail reviews and recordal of statements of relevant personnel etc,” the filing said.

Last week, market regulatory Sebi had served a notice on Chanda Kochhar on dealings of the bank with Videocon Group and Nupower, an entity in which her husband Deepak Kochhar has economic interests. The CBI has launched a preliminary investigation into Rs 3,250 crore loan ICICI Bank had extended to Videocon in 2012 and the possible role of Kochhar’s husband — Deepak Kochhar.

Last month, ICICI Bank Chairman M K Sharma had said the board has full confidence in Chanda Kochhar and ruled out any quid pro quo as alleged with regard to certain loan given to Videocon group. Earlier, the bank had clarified that none of investors of NuPower Renewables is a borrower of ICICI Bank.