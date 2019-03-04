ICICI Bank to buy 9.9% in NBFC Kisan Finance for Rs 18 crore

By: | Updated: March 4, 2019 10:56 PM

"This transaction does not constitute a related party transaction. ICICI Bank has no promoters. None of the group companies of ICICI Bank (including ICICI Bank) have any interest in the entity being acquired," it added.

ICICI Bank, NBFC Kisan Finance, Kisan Rural Finance Ltd, latest news on ICICI bank“This transaction does not constitute a related party transaction. ICICI Bank has no promoters. None of the group companies of ICICI Bank (including ICICI Bank) have any interest in the entity being acquired,” it added.

ICICI Bank Monday said it will acquire 9.9 per cent stake in non-banking finance company Kisan Finance for cash consideration of Rs 17.82 crore. The bank said it will buy 1.49 crore shares to acquire 9.9 per cent stake in Kisan Finance for Rs 17.82 crore.

The acquisition is expected to be over by the end of March 2019, the bank said in a regulatory filing. “This transaction does not constitute a related party transaction. ICICI Bank has no promoters. None of the group companies of ICICI Bank (including ICICI Bank) have any interest in the entity being acquired,” it added.

Also read| Switzerland is redesigning one of world’s most valuable currency note

Kisan Rural Finance Ltd (Kisan Finance), was incorporated in December 2017. The company had registered a net loss of Rs 48 lakh in 2017-18 at a revenue of Rs 4 lakh.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. ICICI Bank to buy 9.9% in NBFC Kisan Finance for Rs 18 crore
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition