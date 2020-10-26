  • MORE MARKET STATS

ICICI Bank thanks HDFC Bank’s Aditya Puri for being an ‘inspiration’

October 26, 2020 3:39 PM

ICICI Bank's long-time chief K V Kamath was also a visionary and had more guts, but being "cautiously adventurous" helped HDFC Bank, he said.

Puri, who has led HDFC Bank since inception over 25 years ago, is retiring on Monday. (File image)

ICICI Bank on Monday thanked larger rival HDFC Bank’s chief executive Aditya Puri for being an inspiration and his contribution to the Indian banking industry on the day of his retirement.

Puri, who has led HDFC Bank since inception over 25 years ago, is retiring on Monday after a highly successful career which has made his bank the largest among private sector lenders, displacing ICICI Bank a few years ago.

“ICICI Bank thanks you, Mr Aditya Puri, for your contribution to the Indian banking industry,” the bank tweeted from its official handle.

“Throughout your illustrious career spanning decades, you have been an inspiration to many. We wish you the very best for your future endeavours,” the bank tweeted.

In a recent interview ahead of his retirement, Puri answered a question on the rivalry with ICICI Bank and how HDFC Bank came to dominate the retail space.

HDFC Bank was clear about risk-rewards, having the right systems and ensuring that the brand does not get compromised, Puri said in the interview.

