ICICI Bank thanks HDFC Bank’s Aditya Puri for being an ‘inspiration’

ICICI Bank's long-time chief K V Kamath was also a visionary and had more guts, but being "cautiously adventurous" helped HDFC Bank, he said.
Puri, who has led HDFC Bank since inception over 25 years ago, is retiring on Monday. (File image)
ICICI Bank on Monday thanked larger rival HDFC Bank’s chief executive Aditya Puri for being an inspiration and his contribution to the Indian banking industry on the day of his retirement.
Puri, who has led HDFC Bank since inception over 25 years ago, is retiring on Monday after a highly successful career which has made his bank the largest among private sector lenders, displacing ICICI Bank a few years ago.