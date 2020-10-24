  • MORE MARKET STATS

ICICI Bank shuts down operations in Sri Lanka

By: |
October 24, 2020 6:14 PM

The Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, having considered the request made by ICICI Bank, has granted approval to close down business operation of the bank in Sri Lanka and cancel the licence issued to it, ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

"The Director of Bank Supervision being satisfied with the bank complying with the terms and conditions imposed by the Monetary Board, the licence issued to the bank to carry on banking business in Sri Lanka is cancelled with effect from October 23, 2020," the private sector lender said."The Director of Bank Supervision being satisfied with the bank complying with the terms and conditions imposed by the Monetary Board, the licence issued to the bank to carry on banking business in Sri Lanka is cancelled with effect from October 23, 2020," the private sector lender said.

ICICI Bank on Saturday said it has shut down operations in Sri Lanka after getting approval from the Sri Lankan monetary authority.

The Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, having considered the request made by ICICI Bank, has granted approval to close down business operation of the bank in Sri Lanka and cancel the licence issued to it, ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Related News

“The Director of Bank Supervision being satisfied with the bank complying with the terms and conditions imposed by the Monetary Board, the licence issued to the bank to carry on banking business in Sri Lanka is cancelled with effect from October 23, 2020,” the private sector lender said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. ICICI Bank shuts down operations in Sri Lanka
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Risk averse banks continue to lend with caution; bank credit up marginally, deposit growth stable
2Centre’s Diwali gift: Waives interest on interest for all loans up to Rs 2 crore; check details
3Yes Bank posts Rs 129 crore net profit in Q2