ICICI Bank raises Rs 840 crore from sale of 1.5% stake in insurance subsidiary

ICICI Bank on Monday sold a 1.5% stake in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company on the stock exchange for Rs 840 crore. Following this, the bank’s shareholding in its life insurance subsidiary stands at approximately 51.4%, ICICI Bank said in a notification.

The bank’s shares ended at Rs 367.80 on the BSE on Monday, 1.07% higher than their previous close, while those of ICICI Prudential Life ended at Rs 406.80, up 3.85%.

The lender said the stake sale is in line with its plan to strengthen its balance sheet. “We are conscious of the importance of balance sheet resilience in a highly uncertain scenario. Our current capital position is strong. We would continue to assess this and look at further strengthening the balance sheet as opportunities arise,” ICICI Bank MD & CEO Sandeep Bakhshi had told analysts on May 9.

As per Basel III norms, ICICI Bank on a standalone basis had a common equity tier-1 (CET-1) ratio of 13.39%, Tier-1 capital adequacy ratio of 14.72% and total capital adequacy ratio of 16.11%. On a consolidated basis, the bank’s Tier-1 capital adequacy ratio was 14.41% and the total capital adequacy ratio was 15.81%.

Of late, banks have been raising capital through stake sales in subsidiaries or a fresh issue of shares, as they beef up provisions amid the Covid outbreak and significant uncertainty on borrower profiles under moratorium. On June 11, State Bank of India (SBI) had approved a plan to divest a 2.1% stake in SBI Life. Earlier, Kotak Mahindra Bank had raised Rs 7,442.5 crore through a qualified institutional placement.