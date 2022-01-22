  • MORE MARKET STATS

ICICI Bank Q3 net profit rises 19% to Rs 6,536 crore

The country’s second largest private sector lender by assets had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,498.15 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Written by PTI
On a standalone basis, the bank recorded a 25 per cent rise in the post-tax profit at Rs 6,194 crore for the quarter. (File)
ICICI Bank on Saturday reported an 18.8 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 6536.55 crore for the third quarter ended in December 2021.

On a standalone basis, the bank recorded a 25 per cent rise in the post-tax profit at Rs 6,194 crore for the quarter, up from Rs 4,939.59 crore in the October-December 2020, ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

