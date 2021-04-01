  • MORE MARKET STATS

ICICI Bank, PhonePe tie up for issuance of FASTags

By: |
April 1, 2021 3:27 PM

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), IHMCL and NHAI are working together to make state and national highway toll payments completely digital.

Under the partnership, the issuance of FASTag will take place by using UPI on the PhonePe app.

ICICI Bank and digital payment wallet PhonePe have partnered for issuance of FASTag, which facilitates electronic payment of fee at toll plazas.

Under the partnership, the issuance of FASTag will take place by using UPI on the PhonePe app.

Related News

This integration allows over 28 crore registered PhonePe users to order and track the ICICI Bank FASTag conveniently on the app, ICICI Bank said in a release.

Those PhonePe users who are also ICICI Bank customers do not need to visit physical stores or toll collection locations to buy a FASTag.

FASTag is a brand name owned by Indian Highways Management Company Ltd (IHMCL), which carries out electronic tolling and other ancillary projects of the National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI).

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), IHMCL and NHAI are working together to make state and national highway toll payments completely digital.

ICICI Bank Head (Unsecured Assets) Sudipta Roy said, “This collaboration enables millions of PhonePe customers to easily apply for a new FASTag and get it delivered free of cost at their doorstep.”

He added that the association comes in handy even for users who are not customers of ICICI Bank, as it allows them to order and later recharge with the convenience of UPI.

PhonePe Head (Payments) Deep Agrawal said, “FASTag has been instrumental in digitising the transit payments sector. We have already seen a phenomenal response from our users recharging FASTag on our platform, with millions of customers recharging daily on the app.”

He added that FASTag recharge has witnessed a 145 per cent growth over the past three months, indicating increased intercity travel as markets opened up post the lockdown.

NPCI Head (National Electronic Toll Collection and Aadhaar-enabled Payment System) Denny Thomas said, “The partnership of PhonePe and ICICI Bank will definitely increase the adoption of NETC FASTag.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. ICICI Bank PhonePe tie up for issuance of FASTags
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Auto debit rule: New deadline is September 30
2Govt to infuse Rs 14,500 crore in 4 PSU banks through recapitalisation bonds
3Non-food credit growth falls to 6.44%