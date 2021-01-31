  • MORE MARKET STATS

ICICI Bank net profit up 19% at Rs 4,940 crore

By: |
January 31, 2021 5:05 AM

The lender has provided one-time restructuring to borrowers worth Rs 2,536 core. The Reserve Bank of India had allowed restructuring for accounts impacted by Covid-19.

The interest income (NII) increased 16% y-o-y and 6% q-o-q to Rs 9,912 crore. Provisions for the lender increased 32% y-o-y to Rs 2,742 crore, but declined 8% sequentially.The interest income (NII) increased 16% y-o-y and 6% q-o-q to Rs 9,912 crore. Provisions for the lender increased 32% y-o-y to Rs 2,742 crore, but declined 8% sequentially.

ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a 19% year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in its net profit at Rs 4,940 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY21) on the back of healthy interest income and improved asset quality. Sequentially, its net profit rose 16%. The operating profit of the lender increased 17% y-o-y and 7% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) to Rs 8,820 crore. The interest income (NII) increased 16% y-o-y and 6% q-o-q to Rs 9,912 crore. Provisions for the lender increased 32% y-o-y to Rs 2,742 crore, but declined 8% sequentially.

Sandeep Batra, executive director (ED), ICICI Bank, said the continued pickup in economic activity and tailwinds from the festive season combined with the bank’s digital initiatives and extensive franchise reflected in an increase in disbursements across retail products during Q3- 2021. Credit card spends also have reached pre-Covid levels in December thanks to increased spends in categories such as health & wellness, electronics and e-commerce, he added.

Related News

During Q3FY21, the bank has changed its provisioning policy on non-performing assets (NPA) to make it more conservative. As part of the revised policy, the bank has made contingency provision of Rs 3,012 crore for borrower accounts not classified as NPAs as per Supreme Court (SC) direction.

The apex court had earlier directed lenders not to classify borrowers as NPAs after August 31, 2020. ICICI Bank has utilised Rs 1,800 crore of Covid-19 related provisions made in the earlier periods. “We see provisioning around 25% of the operating profit in the financial year 2022 (FY22),” Batra said. The provisioning in the December quarter remained at 34% of the operating profit.

The asset quality of the lender showed an improvement during the December quarter. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio of the lender improved 79 bps to 4.38%, compared to 5.17% in the previous quarter. Similarly, net NPAs ratio came down 37 bps to 0.63% from 1% in the September quarter. The lender has not classified any NPAs since August 31, 2020, due to the interim order of Supreme Court. “The proforma gross NPA ratio would have been at 5.42% and net NPAs at 1.26%,” Batra said. The proforma gross NPAs in the retail segment remained over 3% during the December quarter.

The lender has provided one-time restructuring to borrowers worth Rs 2,536 core. The Reserve Bank of India had allowed restructuring for accounts impacted by Covid-19. The lender’s net interest margin (NIM) rose 10 bps on a sequential basis to 3.67%, but was down 10 bps on a y-o-y basis.

The fee income of the lender increased 15% q-o-q to Rs 3,601 crore, but remained flat on a y-o-y basis. Sandeep Batra said the sequential pick up in the fee income reflects normalisation.

Advances grew 10% y-o-y and 7% q-o-q to Rs 6.99 lakh crore. Deposits saw a robust growth of 22% y-o-y and 5% q-o-q at Rs 8,74 lakh crore, with average current account savings account (CASA) ratio of 41.8%. The capital adequacy ratio of the lender stood at 19.51% at the end of the December quarter, compared to minimum regulatory requirement of 11.08%.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. ICICI Bank net profit up 19% at Rs 4940 crore
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1ICICI Bank Q3 net jumps 17 pc on core income, retail NPAs rise
2Rama Mohan Rao Amara takes charge as new MD & CEO of SBI Card
3Bank loans: Forbearance emergency medicine, not staple diet, says Economic Survey