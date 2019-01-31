ICICI Bank loan case: How investigative ‘adventurism’ hurts ease of doing business

While investigative ‘adventurism’ ravages reputations and incurs financial costs, professional investigation “targets real accused”, Arun Jaitley further pointed out in his blog.

The investigating agency should avoid investigative ‘adventurism’ and centralise only on professional investigation, Union Minister Arun Jaitley had said a day after the CBI named banking veteran KV Kamath and others for questioning in the alleged fraud case against former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar.

The Minister’s damnation makes it loud and clear, not only to the CBI but also to the other agencies of the government, that such an ‘intent’ is ruinous for the ease of doing business; something that the Modi government underlines among its successes.

“Amongst all the parameters, businesses cannot exist and flourish in a state of constant apprehension and dread of the capriciousness of the arms of law and regulatory agencies. This discourages investment and entrepreneurship, which has the cascading effect of low growth and poor job creation,” wrote Maneck Davar in The Indian Express.

On similar lines, Davar who is a Chairman and Managing Director of Spenta Multimedia explained how such an ‘adventurism’ discourages investment. “…..Businesses cannot exist and flourish in a state of constant apprehension and dread of the capriciousness of the arms of law and regulatory agencies. This discourages investment and entrepreneurship, which has the cascading effect of low growth and poor job creation,” he said.

Davar further said that on account of several amendments to the Companies Act, rising compliances, the work of independent directors has become so burdensome that several professionals decline board appointments resulting in a vacuum at the top of most company’s leadership.

“In the present case of ICICI, this broadening of the purview to include the entire investment board, who in the discharge of their duties were going by the facts before them and had no mens rea (intent) or any proven self-interest, is self-defeating and can seriously hamper credit flow to businesses,” he also expressed.

He also said the matters have only turned worse since the judicial process has slowed down on account of lack in judiciousness in probe. The government is “the biggest litigant at all levels of the judicial system,” he noted.

It’s time the government restrains the arbitrariness and lets the businesses concentrate on business, he said. Best to put in Arun Jaitley’s words: “My advice to our investigators – Follow the advice of Arjun in the Mahabharat – Just concentrate on the bulls eye.”