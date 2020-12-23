ICICI Bank launches online platform for foreign firms expanding business

The platform termed as ‘Infinite India’ will provide banking solutions, as well as value-added facilities to customers.

ICICI Bank on Tuesday launched an online platform to enable foreign companies to establish or expand business in India. The platform termed as ‘Infinite India’ will provide banking solutions, as well as value-added facilities to customers. The bank said that its platform eliminates the need of coordinating with multiple touch points.

Vishakha Mulye, executive director, ICICI Bank, said, “The initiative is part of our strategy to further strengthen our technology-enabled offerings aimed to partner with foreign companies coming to India.”

“We believe that our dedicated strategy for this segment will further simplify the journey of foreign companies looking to start or expand their business in India,” she added. The platform offers value-added services such as incorporation of a business entity, corporate filings, licences and registrations, HR services, compliances and taxation among others. The value-added services will be available in association with a leading cloud-based business accounting and corporate services firm, while the bank will continue to induct more partners to expand its bouquet of services on the platform.