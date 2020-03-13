ICICI Bank is Yes Bank’s first private sector saviour; OKs up to Rs 1,000 crore investment

While India’s largest PSU bank State Bank of India will pick up 49% stake Yes Bank , other investors are also expected to pitch in the bailout of the cash-strapped bank.

ICICI Bank has emerged as the first saviour from the private sector for troubled Yes Bank, with a proposed equity investment of up to Rs 1,000 crore. While India’s largest PSU bank State Bank of India will pick up 49% stake Yes Bank, other investors are also expected to pitch in the bailout of the cash-strapped bank. India’s second-largest private bank ICICI Bank will be in a three-year lock-in period and would not be allowed to reduce its stake in Yes Bank below 75% of the amount it invests. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in a separate press briefing today, told reporters about the 75% investment lock-in required for investors other than SBI. She also said that the government has raised Yes Bank’s authorised capital to Rs 6,200 crore.

Earlier last week, the Reserve Bank of India presented a draft restructuring plan to bail out Yes Bank, with the plan focused on three things primarily. This includes protection of the interest of depositors; providing stability to Yes Bank; and ensuring a healthy state of banking system and overall financial health, Nirmala Sitharaman said. She also said that the moratorium will be lifted from the bank within three working days of the release of the notification of the final reconstruction plan. RBI had imposed a one month moratorium on India’s fourth largest private lender in the wake of rising bad loans at the bank. Yes Bank had extended loans to companies, some of which turned to be the biggest corporate defaulters in the country including Cox & Kings, Anil Ambani Group and DHFL, among others.

Meanwhile, as the bank was put under the moratorium, the government had also put a cap on the withdrawal limit of Rs 50,000 per person, and panic ran through the depositors. The Finance Minister tried to assuage the fears of account holders and assured that the money is safe and the RBI is moving fast to come up “with a good resolution”, she said last week. She also said that the government has the best interest of account holders and the bank in mind.