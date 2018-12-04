ICICI Bank hikes MCLRs by 10 bps across tenures

By: | Published: December 4, 2018 2:39 AM

One-year MCLRs at ICICI’s larger peers State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC Bank stand at 8.5% and 8.7%, respectively.

The revised rates came into effect on Saturday.

ICICI Bank, the country’s third-largest lender by assets, raised its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLRs) by 10 basis points (bps) across tenures. Its one-year MCLR now stands at 8.8%.
MCLRs for other tenures range between 8.55% and 8.75%. The revised rates came into effect on Saturday.

One-year MCLRs at ICICI’s larger peers State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC Bank stand at 8.5% and 8.7%, respectively.

Late last month, SBI had raised interest rates on some retail term deposits by 10 bps, signalling that it may be gearing up for a hike in lending rates later this month.
SBI has changed the date for the monthly review of its MCLRs to the 10th of every month from the 1st earlier, according to a notification on the bank’s website.

ICICI Bank’s decision to raise lending rates comes days ahead of the announcement of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy decision, scheduled for Wednesday. While the central bank is widely expected to hold the repo rate at 6.5%, banks are still passing on the impact of past rate hikes to their borrowers. Tight liquidity conditions in the system may also be forcing their hand, experts say.

“Term deposit rates have been broadly flat over the last few months and will likely reflect an upward trend going ahead,” Kotak Institutional Equities said in a note last month, adding: “The data (on lending rates) from October should see further improvement considering that the liquidity issues facing the sector, or more specifically the wholesale players, started from the last week of September.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. ICICI Bank hikes MCLRs by 10 bps across tenures
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition