ICICI Bank expects outstanding home loan book at Rs 2L crore by March 2020

The private lender, which has been witnessing a compound annual growth rate of over 20% in its disbursements against an industry average growth of 12%, on Thursday launched a secured home loan product ‘Instant Home Loan’.

With no visible signs of distress in its retail portfolio as of now, private lender ICICI Bank expects to grow its outstanding home loan book to Rs 2 lakh crore by March 2020, from Rs 1.7 lakh crore currently. ICICI Bank, one of the largest mortgage players among private banks, has repeatedly maintained that outreach to tier II, III cities and micro-markets, along with focus on affordable housing and digitisation, has been key to growth in its portfolio.

“Some demand is certainly coming to ICICI,” said Anup Bagchi, executive director, ICICI Bank, when asked whether the bank has benefitted from the recent liquidity crisis facing housing finance companies after the IL&FS default led to sale of debt and redemption in mutual funds hurting non-banking finance companies and HFCs that rely on banks and MFs for borrowings to finance their loans.

Also read| PSU bank recap part 2: Modi govt’s move may not support long term growth; Fitch explains why



The private lender, which has been witnessing a compound annual growth rate of over 20% in its disbursements against an industry average growth of 12%, on Thursday launched a secured home loan product ‘Instant Home Loan’ for pre-approved salaried customers that promises digital final sanction letters with a validity of six months and instant loans up to Rs 1 crore for a tenure of up to 30 years. For final disbursal, the customer will have to visit the branch along with the sanction letter and documents to the home they wish to purchase.

A second product ‘Insta Top Up Loan’ will allow customers instant top ups on existing home loans of up to Rs 20 lakh for a tenure of up to 10 years, and will be treated by the bank on its books as unsecured loans and inviting a slightly higher rate of interest than the home loans products.