ICICI Bank COO Sandeep Bakhshi assumes office; NS Kannan new CEO of ICICI Prudential Life

Sandeep Bakhshi, who was appointed as a whole-time director and the chief operating officer (COO) of ICICI Bank on Monday, has started work in his new capacity while regulatory approvals are still being awaited, sources close to the matter said on Tuesday. On the other hand, NS Kannan has taken charge as the MD & CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance. “The regulatory approvals could take as much time as a month to come. The new COO has started work from today,” the source quoted above said.

One of the biggest tasks at hand for Bakhshi will be to take concrete steps towards resolving the non-performing assets (NPA) problem. The bank’s gross NPA was 8.84% of total loans in 2017-18, compared to around 4.32% in 2009, when Chanda Kochhar took over as the MD and CEO of the bank. Bakhshi resigned as the MD and CEO of ICICI Prudential life on Monday, and Kannan’s tenure as one of the executive directors of the bank also came to an end on the same day.

These changes were made after Chanda Kochhar decided to go on leave while justice B N Srikrishna conducts an enquiry into whether there was a conflict of interest in loans given by ICICI Bank to the Videocon Group. However, she will continue to be the MD and CEO of the bank. Bakhshi will report to the board of ICICI Bank in Kochhar’s absence. He will be responsible for handling all the businesses and corporate functions at the bank. The need for the probe into the loan given to the Videocon Group was necessary following allegations that Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar benefitted financially, via his company, Nupower Renewables, from the business relationship between ICICI Bank and the Videocon Group.

Investigative agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate and CBI, have been pursuing an enquiry into the matter. Experts believe Monday’s move is a face-saving arrangement for Kochhar and one that would allow her to step down if found guilty of violating any rules. While the board of ICICI bank had initially strongly defended Chanda Kochar, they sharply altered their stance and initiated a probe after receiving a second set of complaints earlier this year.

The complaints against Kochhar were first raised in 2016 by an investor Arvind Gupta. He alleged that Kochhar may have violated the bank’s code of conduct and provisions relating to conflict of interest while giving loans to the Venugopal Dhoot-led Videocon Group. The likely cause of the conflict is the series of financial transactions between the Videocon Group and Deepak Kochhar.