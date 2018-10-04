​​​
  4. ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar quits with immediate effect after Videocon saga takes toll

ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar quits with immediate effect. ICICI Bank has appointed Sandeep Bakhshi as MD and CEO for five years, with effect from October 3.

By: | Updated: October 4, 2018 2:03 PM

The Videocon loan saga finally took the ultimate toll on ICICI Bank MD & CEO Chanda Kochhar with the company veteran for 34 years announcing her decision to leave the company with immediate effect. The board of ICICI Bank — India’s largest bank by assets — said it has accepted Chanda Kochhar’s request for early retirement.

Subsequently, ICICI Bank has appointed Sandeep Bakhshi as MD and CEO for five years, with effect from October 3. Chanda Kochhar was on leave since June, pending an enquiry into alleged conflict of interest in giving a loan to Venugopal Dhoot’s Videocon Industries, with which her husband Deepak Kochhar had business dealings.

