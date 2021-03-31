  • MORE MARKET STATS

ICICI Bank, Axis Bank to co-lead NUE with Amazon, Visa as partners

By: |
March 31, 2021 8:38 PM

Leading private sector lenders ICICI Bank and Axis Bank have tied up with global e-commerce major Amazon and cards major Visa to launch a retail payments entity

icici bankICICI Bank. Representative image

Leading private sector lenders ICICI Bank and Axis Bank have tied up with global e-commerce major Amazon and cards major Visa to launch a retail payments entity, which will be a rival to state-owned NPCI, officials said on Wednesday. Concerns over concentration risk and a need to fast-track cashless payments had led the RBI to invite applications for a New Umbrella Entity (NUE) to rival the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which currently delivers services like UPI-based payments.

According to media reports, this has led to a huge interest among various entities to get into the fray by forming consortia. These include one where Reliance Industries has tied up with Facebook and Google, another led by Paytm which has companies like Ola, while there is one led by the Tata Group with Mastercard, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank as partners. The extended deadline for making the applications ended on Wednesday. ICICI Bank and Axis Bank will be co-leading the consortium with a 20 per cent stake each, officials in the know told PTI.

Related News

Other partners, including Amazon, Billdesk, Pine Labs and Visa will be holding a stake of 15 per cent each, they said. The scope of activities for the NUE as mandated by RBI includes payment systems in the retail space like ATMs, white label point of sale terminals, Aadhar-based payment systems and remittance services, operation of clearing and settlement systems for participating banks and non-banks, be interoperable with NPCI, and participate in the Reserve Bank’s payment and settlement systems.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. ICICI Bank Axis Bank to co-lead NUE with Amazon Visa as partners
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1RBI extends timeline to comply with directions on recurring online transactions
2HDFC Bank customers face internet and mobile banking issues yet again
3SBI to revamp MSME lending ops to increase efficiency