ICICI Bank appoints Girish Chandra Chaturvedi as non executive chairman; all about former bureaucrat

ICICI Bank on Friday approved the appointment of Girish Chandra Chaturvedi as an independent director and non-executive part-time chairman of the private lender. He has been appointed in this new role for a period of three years effective 1 July, 2018. The term of MK Sharma, the existing chairman, expires on 30 June this year. Girish Chandra Chaturvedi is a 1977-batch IAS officer. He retired as the oil secretary in January 2013. Girish Chandra Chaturvedi holds an M.Sc. in Physics and Social Policy from London School of Economics, UK. He holds a doctorate in economic history from the University of Oxford. He has also served as a Director of Canara Bank Ltd. and United India Insurance Co. Ltd.

“This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of ICICI Bank at its Meeting held today appointed Mr. Girish Chandra Chaturvedi as an Additional (Independent) Director effective July 1, 2018 for a period of 3 years subject to the approval of shareholders. The term of office of Mr. M. K. Sharma expires on June 30, 2018. The Board also approved the appointment of Mr. Girish Chandra Chaturvedi as non-executive part-time Chairman effective from July 1, 2018 or the date of receipt of RBI approval for such appointment whichever is later in the vacancy caused by cessation of term of Mr. M.K. Sharma {Independent Director & Chairman),” ICICI Bank said in an exchange filing.

“The Board is extremely pleased with this development and believes that Mr. Chaturvedi will provide maturity and sagacity to the deliberations of the Board. This would also ensure a seamless and smooth transition of Leadership at the Board and would address stakeholder concerns in this behalf,” the exchange filing also said.

The board also affirmed that Chaturvedi is not debarred from holding office of the director by virtue of any order by SEBI or any such authority.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Bakhshi was appointed as the chief operating officer of ICICI Bank earlier this month. NS Kannan also took charge as the MD & CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance. It is being said that Bakhshi will be expected to take concrete steps towards resolving the non-performing assets (NPA) problem. In 2017-18, the bank’s gross NPA was 8.84 percent of total loans, compared to around 4.32 percent in 2009, when Chanda Kochhar took over as the MD and CEO of the bank.