ICAI urges candidates to repose trust on institute; protest continues outside premises

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has come up with a formal announcement stating a robust examination system and the evaluation process of the institution after students showed their agitation outside ICAI’s premises. Prior to this, a few answer books were circulated in social media alleging errors in evaluation on the part of the institute. ICAI responded the allegation, saying that those answer books have been checked and from the records of the institute, it is noticed that none of these relate to May 2019 examination as has been claimed on social media.

The ICAI Examination Department has verified that correct marks i.e. 48 marks have been awarded to the student in connection with the answer book with code number 816578 of the Final Examination. pic.twitter.com/V40oPIlWIi — ICAI (@theicai) September 25, 2019

Addressing the issues, a video has surfaced where the Director Board of Studies and HOD, Examination, ICAI is seen explaining about the examination system and process followed in the evaluation of the answer books of CA. She has also advised students to repose their trust and faith in the examination system of ICAI, which is shaken due to loss of trust on the evaluation and examination process of the institution.

ICAI has regularly clarified its evaluation and examination process yet many students have been demonstrating outside the ICAI premises from September 23, 2019. The institute also said that the errors brought during the process of verification or upon providing copies of answer books to the candidates, are also addressed and justice is done to the candidates. However, the candidates are still aggressively complaining about the evaluation process and examination system. Unreachable mail-id and the management’s threatening the students have further stimulated the agitation.