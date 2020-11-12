  • MORE MARKET STATS

IBA agrees to 15% annual wage hike for bank staff

By: |
November 12, 2020 6:29 AM

Sunil Mehta, chief executive, IBA, said, a detailed bipartite settlement and joint note were signed with UFBU, which represents four workmen unions and four officers’ associations and also Bank Karmachari Sena Mahasangh (BKSM), who were parties to the agreement.

The settlement marks the conclusion of a long-drawn series of negotiations between the association and United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) and could result in a yearly outgo of Rs 7,898 crore for banks.The settlement marks the conclusion of a long-drawn series of negotiations between the association and United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) and could result in a yearly outgo of Rs 7,898 crore for banks.

The Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) on Wednesday reached a settlement with bank employee unions and agreed to a 15% annual wage hike, effective November 1, 2017.

The settlement marks the conclusion of a long-drawn series of negotiations between the association and United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) and could result in a yearly outgo of Rs 7,898 crore for banks.

Related News

Sunil Mehta, chief executive, IBA, said, “The agreement reached today provides for a 15% increase in pay slip. To inculcate a sense of competition and also to reward the performance, the concept of performance-linked pay has been introduced for the first time.”

He added that a detailed bipartite settlement and joint note were signed with UFBU, which represents four workmen unions and four officers’ associations and also Bank Karmachari Sena Mahasangh (BKSM), who were parties to the agreement.

Devidas Tuljapurkar, general secretary, Maharashtra State Bank Employees’ Federation, said the Rs 7,898-crore hike in the wage bill would be applicable to all public sector banks (PSBs), old private sector banks, some foreign banks as also those of regional rural banks (RRBs).

“On the same lines wages of RBI (Reserve Bank of India), Nabard (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development), LIC (Life Insurance Corporation) and GIC (General Insurance Corporation), employees are also expected to be finalised,” he added.

The two parties had last completed the 10th bipartite wage agreement in May 2015, which had resulted in an additional outgo of Rs 4,725 crore every year. The hike became effective from November 2012, when the last five-year bipartite agreement expired.

The latest round of negotiations which ended with the signing of the agreement on Wednesday had been ongoing for close to three years.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. IBA agrees to 15% annual wage hike for bank staff
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1ESAF Small Finance Bank reports Rs 130-crore net profit in H1
2Banks persuading corporates to not recast debts: SBI report
3LIC Housing Finance net rises 2.3% to Rs 790 crore in September quarter