Hyundai ties up with HDFC Bank for retail financing

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Friday announced its partnership with HDFC Bank, offering industry first online auto retail financing solutions to the customers on its end-to-end online automotive retail platform ‘Click to Buy’.

Under the ambit of this partnership, Hyundai India will offer its customers customised car financing solutions from HDFC Bank directly on the ‘Click to Buy’ online car buying platform. Through this partnership, customer can opt for loans and get the requisite funding to complete life goals of buying their favourite Hyundai car.

Commenting on the partnership, WS Oh, executive director, corporate planning, Hyundai Motor India, said: “Our partnership with HDFC bank will forge a new beginning for the customer purchase journey from any virtual location with the most lucrative finance deals. Since the launch of ‘Click to Buy’, we have received over 9 lakh visitors on the platform and have recorded over 17,000 registrations in two months.”

Speaking on the alliance, Arvind Kapil, country head for retail lending at HDFC Bank, “The partnership with Hyundai Motor India is in line with our belief that a digital ecosystem needs to be created to enhance customer experience, particularly in the current environment.”