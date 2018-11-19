Hong Kong-based PAG raises $6 billion for third Asia fund, plans investment in India

Within three years, the PAG has been able to fully invest its second fund – PAG Asia Fund ll – to raise its third fund.

Hong Kong-based alternative investment management company PAG Monday announced the closing of its third Asia-focused PE buyout fund – PAG Asia III – with a total of $6 billion in capital commitments. It, however, didn’t disclose the names of its investors. The company had launched the fund in June this year.

“The strong interest in our Asia-focused buyout fund indicates the trust our investors have placed in us. We will continue our focus on delivering solid returns to our investors,” said Weijian Shan, Chairman and CEO, PAG in a statement.

Unlike most Asian funds, which have been investing actively in India out of their global fund or India-focused fund, PAG is yet to begin committing capital to India. However, India remains a critical market for PAG given the growth in private equity in India recorded.

“Since India is an important market for us, we plan to step up our investment activities in that market in the coming years,” a PAG spokesperson said to FE Online.

The private equity deal saw investments worth $24.4 billion in 2017 as per a private equity report by Bain & Company for 2018. In 2016, India received $15.4 billion in PE investments.

“We will be able to invest as much capital as there are attractive deals for us,” he added.

PAG’s earlier funds including PAG Asia II was closed in December 2015 at US$3.6 billion while PAG Asia I was closed in September 2012 at $2.5 billion. The firm might start investing out of the new fund this year.

PAG will continue to invest in major markets in Asia focusing on buyout deals, leveraging Its on-the-ground relationships to source proprietary deals and opportunities. The firm operates in markets viz., Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

The fund manages $30 billion under management to invest in private equity, real estate and absolute return strategies, the company said. It has a headcount of 350 employees across Asia.