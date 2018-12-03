HDFC Bank to restore mobile banking app’s old version: Time, process; here’s all you need to know

By: | Updated: December 3, 2018 7:21 PM

HDFC Bank also said that those customers who were already using the old version will not be required to download the app again.

HDFC Bank also said that those customers who were already using the old version will not be required to download the app again. (Image: Reuters)

After facing flak from the public over a technical glitch in the new version of the mobile banking app, HDFC bank on Monday said that it is restoring the old version of the application. In a statement posted on Twitter, HDFC Bank said: We are restoring old Mobile banking app in the App Store and Playstore. India’s largest private lender also said that the old version of the app will be available for download by 5 pm tomorrow.

The bank also said that those customers who were already using the old version will not be required to download the app again. It said that customers can alternatively use Net Banking, PayZapp, PhoneBanking and Missed-Call Banking to access regular banking services.

HDFC Bank launched the new version of the mobile app last week, which got hit by several technical glitches. The bank said that it is pulling down its new version of the mobile banking app until the further notice.

Over the last six days, several customers of HDFC Bank took to Twitter to post about technical glitches.

HDFC Bank had launched the new app as the next-gen mobile banking app.

