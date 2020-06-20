HDFC to raise Rs 14,000 crore to augment resources

HDFC mentioned that it was looking to use equity as well as debt options to raise these funds.

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), India’s largest private sector mortgage lender, on Friday announced that it was looking to raise Rs 14,000 crore with the intention to augment the long-term resources of the corporation, finance organic or inorganic business opportunities, to maintain liquidity and for general corporate purposes.

HDFC is the latest to join other financial services firms to raise capital to survive the pandemic related stress that is expected to hit them.

In an exchange filing, after the market hours, the private mortgage lender said, “The said funds are being raised to augment the long-term resources of the corporation, to finance organic as well as inorganic business opportunities that may arise in financial services including housing finance as well as in areas where its subsidiaries operate, to maintain sufficient liquidity and for general corporate purposes of the corporation.”

In its filing the lender added that it was considering various fundraising methods in one or more tranches. HDFC mentioned that it was looking to use equity as well as debt options to raise these funds. According to the exchange notice, the lender was looking to raise funds through issuance of equity shares or compulsory convertible debentures, non-convertible debentures along with warrants or foreign currency convertible bonds among others.

The lender stated that it was considering qualified institutional placement or any other permissible route to raise funds. The instruments used for fundraising could be secured or unsecured, listed or unlisted conversely, they could be a combination of both, the lender stated. HDFC on June 16 had informed the exchanges about a meeting of the committee of directors to seek the approval of shareholders to raise funds.