HDFC Ltd Q2 profit rises 24 per cent to Rs 7,043 crore 

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Thursday said its consolidated net profit increased by 24 per cent to Rs 7,043 crore in the September 2022 quarter. It had reported a Rs 5,670 crore net profit in the year-ago period, HDFC said in a regulatory filing. Its total income on a consolidated basis rose to Rs 43,927 crore in the said quarter from Rs 38,603 crore a year ago.

Also read| New mutual fund schemes from HDFC AMC provide exposure to growing IT sector and Private Banks. Details

On a standalone basis, its net profit increased by 18 per cent to Rs 4,454 crore from Rs 3,780 crore a year back.

Also read| HDFC Bank’s net rises 20%

The total income (standalone) rose to Rs 15,036 crore from Rs 12,226 crore in the same quarter last year. The net interest income (NII) for the second quarter stood at Rs 4,639 crore compared to Rs 4,110 crore in the previous year, representing a growth of 13 per cent. Net interest margin stood at 3.4 per cent at the end of the September quarter.