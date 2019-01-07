HDFC-led Gruh Finance approves merger into Bandhan Bank; 5 key things to know

By: | Updated: January 7, 2019 7:25 PM

Gruh Finance board on Monday approved merger of housing financier with Bandhan Bank in share-swap deal.

HDFC would hold 14.96 percent in the merged entity. Representative Image

Gruh Finance board on Monday approved merger of housing financier with Bandhan Bank in share-swap deal. The shareholders of Gruh Finance will get 568 shares of Bandhan Bank for every 1,000 shares held. The merger is effective from January 1, 2019. The deal follows the Reserve Bank of India’s decision to impose strictures on Bandhan Bank for failing to reduce promoter shareholding as per the agreed regulatory timeline.

Bandhan Bank’s shareholding in the merged entity will drop down to around 61 per cent. Bandhan Bank’s promoters owned 82.28 per cent in the bank before the merger.

HDFC would hold 14.96 percent in the merged entity. It owned 57.83 percent in Gruh Finance and is the largest shareholder of the company.

Also read: Share market HIGHLIGHTS: Sensex ends 155 points higher, Nifty above 10,750; Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki surge

Bandhan Bank said that the board has approved the appointment of Anup Kumar Sinha as the part-time Chairman of the Bank for a period of three years pursuant to approval of RBI. Anup Kumar Sinha took charge as the part-time Chairman of the Bank with an immediate effect.

Speaking on the occasion, Deepak Parekh, Chairman, HDFC said that the merger of Bandhan Bank and Gruh Finance will create one of India’s largest rural and semi urban platforms. He also said that the deal is a win-win situation for both companies. While Gruh will benefit by expanding geographically, Bandhan Bank gains by diversifying its portfolio, he added.

The MFI portfolio of Bandhan Bank was 58 per cent and secured portfolio was 32 per cent and this merger will help balance portfolio, said Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, CEO, Bandhan Bank. The growth of Bandhan Bank is not only organic but also inorganic, he added.

No other company could scale up Gruh better than the opportunity Bandhan Bank was offering, said Keki Mistry, CEO, HDFC.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. HDFC-led Gruh Finance approves merger into Bandhan Bank; 5 key things to know
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition