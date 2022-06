HDFC, ICICI Bank hike lending rates after RBI policy, follows HDFC Bank, SBI; check interest rates here

FC (Housing Development Finance Corporation) and ICICI Bank have raised lending rates by up to 50 basis points (bps) days after the Reserve Bank of India increased the repo rate. HDFC’s move follows other lenders such as HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, and Punjab National Bank who recently raised interest rates.

