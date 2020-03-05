HDFC cuts RPLR by 5 bps effective from March 9

Effective from February 10, the country's largest lender, State Bank of India, cut marginal cost of funds-based lending rate by 5 bps across all tenors, bringing the one-year MCLR to 7.85% from 7.90% per annum.
Mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corporation on Wednesday reduced its retail prime lending rate (RPLR) by 5 basis points (bps). The new RPLR will be effective from March 9 and will make borrowing cheaper for all existing customers.
The RPLR, on which adjustable rate home loans are benchmarked, will range from 8-8.40% from March 9, compared with 8.05-8.45% earlier. The revised rates will apply to salaried borrowers.
The move comes at a time when other lenders have also been reducing their rates. Effective from February 10, the country’s largest lender, State Bank of India, cut marginal cost of funds-based lending rate by 5 bps across all tenors, bringing the one-year MCLR to 7.85% from 7.90% per annum. Effective from February 12, Bank of Baroda also cut marginal cost of funds-based lending rate by 10 bps.
During the last bi-monthly monetary policy review on February 6, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) left the repo rate unchanged at 5.15%. The repo rate is the interest rate at which the RBI lends to commercial banks. It is also the benchmark against which commercial banks and non-banking financiers set their lending rates. RBI also took unconventional steps to boost credit transmission. Growth in bank loans to individuals and companies, for instance, plunged to 6.3% year-on-year in the fortnight to February 14, the slowest pace since May 2017.
