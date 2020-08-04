The search for HDFC Bank’s next CEO to succeed Aditya Puri might have finally come to an end, with the Reserve Bank of India approving the name of Shashidhar Jagdishan as the bank’s new boss, CNBC TV18 reported citing unidentified sources. Aditya Puri who has been associated with the private sector lender since it started operations back in 1994 is set to retire in October this year. Earlier last month Puri sold shares of HDFC Bank worth Rs 843 crore.

Shashidhar Jagdishan is currently the Group Head and Change Agent of HDFC Bank. Often refered to as Sashi, he joined the Bank in the year 1996 as a Manager in the Finance function and later became Business Head- Finance in 1999. The soon to-be-head of HDFC Bank was appointed as Chief Financial Officer in the year 2008. Having almost 3 decades of experience in the banking industry, Sashidhar Jagdishan is Charted Accountant by profession who also holds a Master’s degree in Economics of Money, Banking & Finance.