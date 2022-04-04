HDFC Bank’s advances grow 21% in Q4FY22

HDFC Bank on Sunday said its advances grew 20.9% year-on-year (y-o-y) and 8.6% on a sequential basis to Rs 13.69 trillion as of March 31, 2022. Deposits of the bank grew 16.8% y-o-y and 7.8% sequentially to Rs 15.59 trillion.

As per the bank’s internal business classification, retail loans grew around 15% over March 31, 2021, and 5% over December 31, 2021. Commercial and rural banking loans grew around 30.5% y-o-y and 10% sequentially, while the corporate and other wholesale loans grew 17.5% y-o-y and 11.5% respectively.

The bank’s retail deposits grew 18.5% over March 31, 2021, and 6% over December 31, 2021, and wholesale deposits grew 10% y-o-y and 17% sequentially. HDFC Bank’s current account savings account (CASA) deposits aggregated to approximately Rs 7.5 trillion as of March 31, 2022, up 22% from Rs 6.16 trillion as of March 31, 2021, and 10.2% over Rs 6.81 trillion as of December 31, 2021. The CASA ratio stood at around 48% as of March 31, 2022, as compared to 46.1% as of March 31, 2021, and 47.1% as of December 31, 2021.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2022, HDFC Bank bought loans worth Rs 8,117 crore through the direct assignment route under the home loan arrangement with Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC).

The bank added 563 branches during Q4FY22, bringing the branch network to 6,342 branches as of March 31, 2022, as against 5,779 branches as of December 31, 2021, and 5,608 branches as of March 31, 2021.

The numbers are subject to an audit by the statutory auditors of the bank. HDFC Bank will be declaring its Q4FY22 results on April 16.