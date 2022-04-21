HDFC Bank to open 150 branches in UP this year; to create 1,000 jobs

Private lender HDFC Bank on Thursday said it will open 150 new branches across Uttar Pradesh this year, creating more than 1,000 direct jobs. Majority of these branches will be opened in rural areas, said Akhilesh Kumar Roy, branch banking head of UP, HDFC Bank.

“We are committed to supporting the state’s economy by opening of new bank branches. While the new branches will generate direct employment for 1,000 people, a number of indirect jobs will also be added,” Roy said.

He claimed that the bank opened over 170 new branches in the state in the last financial year, and the lender has completed its target in implementing all the state and central governments’ financial schemes.

“We give special impetus to women entrepreneurs and businesses run by women. We also focus on providing financial literacy to them and link them with various digital platforms to expand their business,” Roy said.

The bank, which has 7 per cent market share in UP, will focus on rural employment as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

“We adopt rural villages for a duration of around five years. During this period we invest in developing infrastructure like overhead water tanks, street lights, schools and science parks in these villages,” Roy added