HDFC Bank to give instant loans up to Rs 40 lakh for customers’ medical bills at Apollo Hospitals

October 8, 2020 3:03 AM

The customers will also get anytime doctor on call service on Apollo 24/7 digital platform and choice of payment options for treatment under this facility.

HDFC Bank and Apollo Hospitals have partnered to launch ‘The HealthyLife Programme’ which will enable bank customers to get up to Rs 40 lakh finance, among other benefits.

Aditya Puri, managing director, HDFC Bank, said the project was like a mini mission for him.

“I am 200% committed to this project and will be looking to it even after I retire,” he said.

Aditya Puri is set to retire as HDFC Bank’s managing director on October 26, 2020. Sashidhar Jagdishan has been appointed as his successor.

Apollo Hospitals claims to be 30 minutes away for 40% of Indians. Similarly, HDFC Bank claims that over 85% of the districts in the country are served by a branch of the private sector lender.

The two organisations have the potential to initially serve 65 million existing HDFC Bank customers along with the new ones who will be onboarded along the journey of this partnership, the bank said in a release.

