HDFC Bank retains top rank for sixth time in a row

HDFC Bank has topped the WPP-Kantar BrandZ Top 75 Most Valuable Indian Brands ranking for the sixth time in a row. BFSI brands have dominated the top 10 ranking list this year. According to the report, banking brands made up the largest share of the BrandZ Top 75 and owned 23% of the total brand value of $53.3 billion.

Life Insurance Corporation of India and State Bank of India retained their positions in the ranking at No. 2 and No. 5, respectively. Kotak Mahindra Bank moved up a notch, from No. 7 last year to No. 6 this year, while ICICI Bank dropped one rank and was ranked No. 10 in 2019. Together, banking and insurance brands commanded 34% of the top 75 ranking.

In 2018, HDFC Bank’s brand value grew by 5% and was evaluated to be around $22.7 billion. While the growth of the bank’s brand value has declined from 21% in 2018 to 5% in 2019, the report states that the bank seems to buck the global trend.

The BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands study reported an 8% decline in value of the top 20 global banks. B2B technology services, including brands like Tata Consultancy Services (No. 3) and Infosys (No. 11), was the second largest category, commanding a combined $27.8 billion in brand value. Asian Paints and Maruti Suzuki were the other brands on the top 10 list.

Jio, which has established its larger ambitions beyond telecom, was the fastest riser in the 2019 ranking. The brand managed to solidify its place in the top 10 list at No. 9 with a 34% increase in brand value to $5.5 billion. Last year, Jio came in at No. 10 with an estimated brand value of $4.1 billion. Telecom brand Airtel retained its rank at No. 4 with a decline in brand value of 10% from $11.5 billion to $10.3 billion.

The report for the first time saw the inclusion of Vodafone Idea in the top 75 list at No. 24 with a brand value of $2.5 billion. The merger of Vodafone and Idea make the combined entity eligible for the study which focusses only on Indian brands.

Indian unicorn brands Oyo ($2 billion), Swiggy ($1.6 billion) and Zomato ($1 billion) were newcomers to the ranking at No. 30, No. 39 and No. 61, respectively.

The BrandZ Top 75 Most Valuable Indian Brands ranking is based on market data from Bloomberg, consumer insights from around 3.7 million consumers globally, and includes opinions from around one lakh Indian consumers on 1,000 brands in 80 categories.