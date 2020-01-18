HDFC Bank reports Q3 net profit at Rs 7,416.5 crore, beats street estimates; key figures

By: |
Updated: January 18, 2020 4:05:17 PM

HDFC Bank on Saturday reported Q3FY20 net profit at Rs 7,416.5 crore, beating street estimates.

HDFC bank alert netbanking credit card services mobile banking will not work on this periodThe gross NPA for December quarter came in at 1.42 per cent and net NPA was recorded at 0.48 per cent.

HDFC Bank on Saturday reported Q3FY20 net profit at Rs 7,416.5 crore, beating street estimates. A CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated profit at Rs 7,033.2 crore. The net interest income (NII) came in line at Rs 14, 172.9 crore driven by growth in advances and deposits, HDFC Bank said in the statement. The interest margin for the quarter remained stable at 4.2 per cent. The gross NPA for December quarter came in at 1.42 per cent and net NPA was recorded at 0.48 per cent.

HDFC Bank in Q3FY20 posted an annual 20.11 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 4,642.60 crore, driven by asset growth and improvement on the margin front. Net interest income jumped 24.13 per cent YoY to Rs 10,314.34 crore during the quarter under review, from Rs 8,309.09 crore a year earlier. Asset quality remained stable as percentage of gross non-performing assets (NPA) came in at 1.29 per cent as against 1.26 per cent on a sequential basis. Meanwhile, shares of HDFC Bank ended the trade in the week at Rs 1,277.40, down 10.25, or 0.80 per cent on NSE.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. HDFC Bank reports Q3 net profit at Rs 7416.5 crore beats street estimates key figures
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Slowdown halves PSU banks’ credit growth in six months; NPA alert for commercial banks
2RBI should act as lender of last resort, provide liquidity to NBFCs: SBI
3PMC Bank Fiasco Effect: RBI mandates Urban Cooperative Banks to do this to prevent more scams