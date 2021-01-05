  • MORE MARKET STATS

HDFC Bank records loan growth of 16% in December quarter

January 5, 2021

The bank had an outstanding loan of Rs 9,36,000 crore as of December 31, 2019, and a growth of around 4 per cent, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The country’s largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Tuesday said the bank has witnessed a loan growth of 19 per cent to Rs 10,82,000 crore during the third quarter ended December 2020.

The bank had an outstanding loan of Rs 9,36,000 crore as of December 31, 2019, and a growth of around 4 per cent, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing. It stood at Rs 10,38,300 crore as of September 30, 2020.

“The bank’s deposits aggregated to about Rs 12,710 billion (Rs 12,71,000 crore) as of December 31, 2020, a growth of around 19 per cent as compared to Rs 10,674 billion (Rs 10,67,400 crore) as of December 31, 2019 and a growth of around 3 per cent as compared to Rs 12,293 billion (Rs 12,29,300 crore) as of September 30, 2020,” it said.

During the quarter, the bank’s CASA (current account savings account) ratio rose to around 43 per cent, compared with 39.5 per cent as of December 31, 2019.

The bank purchased loans aggregating Rs 7,076 crore through the direct assignment route under the home loan arrangement with Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited during the quarter, it added.

