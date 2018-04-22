​​​
  4. HDFC Bank Q4 net up 20% at Rs 4,799 crore

HDFC Bank Q4 net up 20% at Rs 4,799 crore

HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 20.3% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in net profit for the March quarter of 2017-18 to Rs 4,799 crore on the back of higher net interest income (NII), coupled with a rise in other income.

By: | Mumbai | Published: April 22, 2018 4:23 AM
HDFC Bank, HDFC Bank q4 result, HDFC Bank growth, NPA ratio, hdfc net interest margin The bank’s net interest income (NII) — the difference between interest earned and interest expended — rose 17.7% y-o-y to Rs 10,658 crore. (Reuters)

HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 20.3% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in net profit for the March quarter of 2017-18 to Rs 4,799 crore on the back of higher net interest income (NII), coupled with a rise in other income. Its other income rose 22.7% y-o-y to Rs 4,229 crore in Q4. The bank’s net interest income (NII) — the difference between interest earned and interest expended — rose 17.7% y-o-y to Rs 10,658 crore. The bank’s provisions rose 22% y-o-y to Rs 1,541 crore in the March quarter. HDFC Bank’s net interest margin — a key measure of profitability — in Q3 remained unchanged at 4.3% from the end of December 2017 and March 2017.

Its asset quality remained stable with a 1 basis point (bps) rise in gross non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio — bad loans as a percentage of total loans — to 1.3% in Q4 FY18. However, on a y-o-y basis, the gross bad loan ratio rose 25 bps.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top