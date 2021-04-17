HDFC Bank Q4 net profit jumps 18% on-yr; board decides against declaring dividend in Mar 2021 amid COVID surge

The Bank’s net revenues (net interest income plus other income) rose to Rs 24,713 crore in the fourth quarter of FY21 from 21,236 crore in the previous year

HDFC Bank reported an 18.2 per cent on-year jump in standalone net profit to Rs 8,186.51 crore for the January-March quarter of FY21. The company had posted a profit of Rs 6,927.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Amid the second COVID-19 wave, the company informed that its board has considered it prudent to currently not propose a dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2021. India’s largest private sector lender’s Net Interest Income (NII), the difference between interest earned through lending and interest paid to depositors, witnessed a 12.6 per cent on-year rise to Rs 17,120 crore in the quarter under review, as compared to Rs 15,204 crore in the same period last year. The Bank’s net revenues (net interest income plus other income) rose to Rs 24,713 crore in the fourth quarter of FY21 from Rs 21,236 crore in the previous year.

HDFC Bank Q4 results: