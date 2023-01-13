HDFC Bank Q3 results preview: Net profit, NII growth estimates; eye on fee income commentary, business outlook

HDFC Bank is expected to report a 14-19% rise in net profit on-year for the quarter ended December 2022, when it reports its fiscal third quarter financial results on Saturday, 14 January 2023. Revenue (NII) will likely grow at 15-23% on-year, analysts said. Sharekhan sees NIM improving sequentially and asset quality staying stable. Analysts at Philip Capital are of the view that India’s financial sector will continue to perform while the consumption space will remain under pressure. Investment space is expected to perform well through public and private capex expansion.

HDFC Bank Q3 results date, time

HDFC Bank will report its financial statement for the quarter ended December 22 (Q3FY23) on Saturday, January 14 at 5 PM (IST). HDFC Bank shares have risen over 70% in the last five years while for the month it is down nearly 3%.

HDFC Bank asset quality likely to remain stable

“NII to be supported by healthy loan growth across segments. NIMs NII to be supported by healthy loan growth with NIMs expansion likely to be led by growth in retail book. Fee income is likely to improve, opex ratios to remain rangebound and asset quality is expected to remain stable QoQ,” said Axis Securities Equity Research in its Q3FY23 results preview report.

HDFC Bank expected to report above-consensus NII growth at 15% YoY

Analysts at B&K Securities are expecting an above-consensus NII growth at 15% YoY, which should allay the investors’ concerns and thus should lead to a much-awaited re-rating. “ HDFC Bank has already disclosed strong 16.4% YoY (5% QoQ) growth led by Commercial & Rural and Retail segments. We highlight that these growth figures are the highest in the last 5-6 quarters. Further, the bank has posted CASA growth at around 25% for the 7th consecutive quarter. We are expecting an above consensus NII growth at 15% YoY.”

Key things to watch in HDFC Bank Q3 results

The performance of the restructured ECLGS book, and provisioning guidance are key focus areas.

The growth outlook, revival in capex, challenging macro situation and the margin outlook amid rising deposit costs.

Deposit traction is another key monitorable amid liquidity tightening and the rise in the funding cost/bulk deposits mix to meet the demand.

The outlook on technological spending and investments in the business could affect normalization in opex.

The traction in fee income and treasury performance due to movement in bond yields are key focus areas.

HDFC Bank Q3 estimates

Motilal Oswal

NII – Rs 22,723.8 crore, 23.2% -on year

Operating profit- 19,467.8 crore, 16% -on year

Net profit – 12,311.9 crore, 19% -on year

Axis Securities

NII – 22,409 crore, 21.5% -on year

EPS – Rs 21.3 crore, 14.2% -on year

Net profit – Rs 11,865 crore, 14.7% -on year

B&K Securities

NII – Rs 18800 crore 15.2% -on year

Net profit – Rs 10,420 crore, 18.9% -on year

Sharekhan

NII- Rs 22,612, 22.6% -on year

Net profit – Rs 12,007 crore. 16.1% -on year

ICICI Direct Research

NII – Rs 21834.9 crore, 18.4% -on year

Net profit – Rs 12021.4 crore, 16.2% -on year

Philip Capital

NII – Rs 220,93.5 crore, 19.8% -on year

PAT – Rs 12,102 crore, 17% -on year