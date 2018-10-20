​​​
HDFC Bank Q2 results: Net profit rises 21% to Rs 5,005 crore; gross NPA at 1.33%

By: | Updated: October 20, 2018 4:45 PM
HDFC Bank Q2 results: HDFC Bank today reported a 20.6% jump in its profit on-year to Rs 5,005 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2018-19, which could be positive for the banking sector amid losses, change of leadership and high NPAs at other public and private banks. India’s second-largest bank’s income was also up 21.2% at Rs 28,215 crore, while the asset quality was stable, with 1.33% gross non-performing asset as on September 30, 2018.

HDFC Bank Q2 results: Key figures in nutshell

  • HDFC Bank posted a net profit of Rs 5,005.73 crore, up 20.6% on-year from 4,151.03 crore
  • Total income of the bank in the second quarter was Rs 28,215.2, up 21.2% from Rs 23,276.2 crore on-year.
  • HDFC Bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) was 1.33%, up slightly from  1.26% same quarter last year.

