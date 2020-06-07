  • MORE MARKET STATS

HDFC Bank nets 2.5 lakh new customers through instant account opening in lockdown

By: |
Published: June 7, 2020 6:07:05 PM

Despite the lockdown, the largest private sector lender HDFC Bank has been able to add 2.5 lakh new customers in the last 40 days through an online facility which helps open savings accounts instantly.

HDFC Bank, एचडीएफसी बैंक, HDFC Bank Q4 result, brokerage on HDFC Bank Stock, best stock idea for today, brokerage call buy on HDFC Bank, should you invest in HDFC BankThe account is created using a “limited know your customer (KYC)” requirement provision.

Despite the lockdown, the largest private sector lender HDFC Bank has been able to add 2.5 lakh new customers in the last 40 days through an online facility which helps open savings accounts instantly, sources said. The account is created using a “limited know your customer (KYC)” requirement provision, and the customer has a year’s time after the instant account opening to update full details, the sources told PTI.

The ‘Instant Account App’ was launched in late April, when there was strict lockdown across the country. Banks were classified as an “essential service” and allowed to be open, but the lockdown meant fewer customer footfalls, making the online alternative helpful to open new deposit accounts. “All the 2.5 lakh accounts which have been opened are new bank customers,” a source said, adding that the minimum average monthly balance requirement is Rs 10,000 for metro cities, Rs 5,000 for semi urban centres and Rs 2,500 for rural centres.

Related News

Most of the accounts which have been opened are from containment zones and red zones in metros and urban areas, the sources said, adding that semi-urban and rural areas have also seen activity. The account is opened using basic KYC details like Aadhaar card, a valid PAN (permanent account number) and one-time password via SMS, and gets activated instantly.

A bulk of the transactions being witnessed with such accounts are online shopping and cardless cash withdrawals at automated teller machines (ATMs) which can be started using the app, they said. The bank marketed the instant account opening through social media, mails and Whatsapp messaging, they said, adding that word of mouth also helped. As per the RBI, individuals can opt for such an account with limited KYC, and the maximum balance in such accounts has been capped at Rs 1 lakh, according to reports.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. HDFC Bank nets 2.5 lakh new customers through instant account opening in lockdown
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Canara Bank cuts in repo-linked lending rate by 40 bps
2SBI Q4 net shoots up 327% year-on-year on one-time gain
382% customers have paid two or more EMIs: SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar