scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

HDFC Bank net up 19%

The bank reported a 6% y-o-y decline in its provisions to Rs 2,806 crore.

Written by FE Bureau
HDFC Bank net up 19%
The bank’s pre-provisioning operating profit (PPOP) stood at Rs 19,024 crore, up 13% y-o-y despite only a 4% increase in its non-interest income, which was at Rs 8,500 crore in Q3FY23. (IE)

Private sector lender HDFC Bank on Saturday posted a standalone net profit of Rs 12,259 crore for the three months ended December, 19% higher year-on-year due to a drop in its provisions. The bank’s Q3 profit came in higher than the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 11,815 crore.

The bank reported a 6% y-o-y decline in its provisions to Rs 2,806 crore.

The bank’s pre-provisioning operating profit (PPOP) stood at Rs 19,024 crore, up 13% y-o-y despite only a 4% increase in its non-interest income, which was at Rs 8,500 crore in Q3FY23. The 75% decline in the lender’s trading income was offset by a jump in its fee and foreign exchange income.

Also Read

The bank’s net interest income (NII) improved by 25% to Rs 22,988 crore during the quarter, led by robust loan growth. Its core net interest margin (NIM) was at 4.1% as of December 31, unchanged year-on-year.

Total advances stood at Rs 15.1 trillion as of December 31, higher by 19.5% y-o-y, led by broad-based growth across segments such as retail, rural and corporate. Overseas advances consisted of 2.8% of total advances, the bank said.

Also read: Budget Expectation: Liquidity support system for NBFCs to Parity in Income Tax treatment on NPA provisions

On the liabilities side, the bank’s total deposits jumped 20% y-o-y to Rs 17 trillion as of December 31, led by an increase in time deposits, which grew by 27% y-o-y to Rs 9.7 trillion. Current account, savings account (CASA) deposits grew by 12% y-o-y to Rs 5.4 trillion.

The CASA ratio stood at 44% as of December 31 against 47.1% a year ago. Sequentially, the CASA ratio declined by 14 basis points (bps).

The bank’s total capital adequacy ratio as per the Basel-Ill norms stood at 19.4% as on December 31 against a regulatory requirement of 11.7%.

The gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio stood at 1.23% as of December 31, down 3 bps y-o-y, while the net NPA ratio was at 0.33%, lower by 4 bps y-o-y.

Also read: HDFC Bank Q3 results preview: Net profit, NII growth estimates; eye on fee income commentary, business outlook

The lender’s branch count as of December 31 stood at 7,183 with 51% branches in semi-urban and rural areas.

HDFC Securities, the broking arm of the bank, reported a revenue of Rs 505 crore in Q3FY23 against Rs 536 crore a year ago, while its net profit stood at Rs 203 crore against Rs 258 crore.

HDB Financial Services, its non-banking financial services subsidiary, announced a revenue of Rs 2,233 crore against Rs 1,982 crore in Q3FY23 and a net profit of Rs 501 crore compared with Rs 304 crore.

More Stories on
HDFC
HDFC Bank

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 15-01-2023 at 05:45:00 am