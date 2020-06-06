HDFC Bank launches special deals to push consumer spends

The bank said that the changes in lifestyle amid the lockdown have resulted in increased demand for phones, tablets, computers and related accessories.

HDFC Bank on Friday announced the launch of a string of deals and exclusive offers to push consumer spends as the lockdown is lifted in phases. Named ‘Summer Treats’, the deals are aimed at meeting the changing needs of merchants as well as salaried and self-employed customers, the bank said.

The bank said that the changes in lifestyle amid the lockdown have resulted in increased demand for phones, tablets, computers and related accessories. Demand for safe digital payments and private transport is also rising. Similarly, as shops and businesses begin to reopen, they have requirements for business finance.

Some of the key offers include an exclusive discount for the iPhone SE launch, no-cost EMI and zero down payment for large appliances and lower EMIs for a limited period on the bank’s lending products such as car loans and two-wheeler loans. The bank is also offering an overdraft facility for salaried employees and a suite of bespoke finance schemes for self-employed customers.

Parag Rao, country head – payments, consumer finance, digital banking and marketing, HDFC Bank, said that the lockdown has created new consumer habits. “We are seeing increased demand for electronic devices, appliances, and educational, entertainment and fitness subscriptions. There’s also rising demand for finance from auto loans and personal loans to business finance schemes. Summer Treats has offers to support all these new requirements both digitally and through our extensive branch network, thus creating a feeling of positivity amongst customers,” he said.