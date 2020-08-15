HDFC bank launches farm credit product for defence personnel

Shaurya KGC will come with an insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh.

HDFC Bank on Friday launched an agricultural loan offering, Shaurya Kisan gold card (KGC), targeted at the 45 lakh military and paramilitary professionals for catering to their family’s agricultural needs.

Shaurya KGC will come with an insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh. This card will provide finance for production of crop, post-harvest maintenance and consumption needs. Customers can also avail of this funding to purchase farm machinery, irrigation equipment or construct storages tructures.