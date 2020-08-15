  • MORE MARKET STATS

HDFC bank launches farm credit product for defence personnel

By: |
Published: August 15, 2020 9:03 AM

This card will provide finance for production of crop, post-harvest maintenance and consumption needs.

Shaurya KGC will come with an insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh.Shaurya KGC will come with an insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh.

HDFC Bank on Friday launched an agricultural loan offering, Shaurya Kisan gold card (KGC), targeted at the 45 lakh military and paramilitary professionals for catering to their family’s agricultural needs.

Shaurya KGC will come with an insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh. This card will provide finance for production of crop, post-harvest maintenance and consumption needs. Customers can also avail of this funding to purchase farm machinery, irrigation equipment or construct storages tructures.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. HDFC bank launches farm credit product for defence personnel
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Post-Covid revival: Microfinance institutions’ collections rebound to 70-75% in July
2Indian Bank’s Q1 net profit rises to Rs 369 crore
3Withdrawal limit of Rs 1 lakh on PMC bank can’t be increased due to lack of liquidity: RBI tells Delhi High Court