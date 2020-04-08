HDFC Bank cuts lending rate by 0.20 pc amidst gradual decline in cost of borrowing

By: |
Published: April 8, 2020 11:05:45 PM

Rates across the banking system have been headed south for the last few months, as the RBI and the government work in tandem to push the sagging economic growth.

hdfc, hdfc bankThe three-year MCLR stands at 8.15 per cent from April 7.

Largest private sector lender HDFC Bank has cut its lending rate by 0.20 per cent, amidst a gradual decline in cost of borrowing across the system. The marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) has been reviewed across tenors since Tuesday, according to its website.

The revised overnight MCLR stands at 7.60 per cent, while the one-year MCLR, to which a host of loans are linked, has been reviewed to 7.95 per cent. The three-year MCLR stands at 8.15 per cent from April 7 onwards, it said.

Related News

Rates across the banking system have been headed south for the last few months, as the RBI and the government work in tandem to push the sagging economic growth. The RBI last month cut the policy rate by 0.75 per cent to spur growth amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. HDFC Bank cuts lending rate by 0.20 pc amidst gradual decline in cost of borrowing
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1IndusInd Bank’s deposits fall 6.6% sequentially in Q4
2SBI reduces loan, savings deposit rates
3Bajaj Allianz launches new health product, gets approval for two under regulatory sandbox