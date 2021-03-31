HDFC Bank customers face internet and mobile banking issues yet again

The lender continues to face technical glitches, even as Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) is conducting a special audit of banks’ IT infrastructure.

HDFC Bank on Tuesday said that it was looking into resolving internet and mobile banking issues faced by some customers, according to a tweet by the bank. The bank’s response came after some of its customers reported issues in accessing net banking and mobile banking services yet again.

HDFC Bank tweeted, “Some customers are facing intermittent issues accessing our NetBanking/MobileBanking App. We are looking into it on priority for resolution. We apologize for the inconvenience and request you to try again after sometime. Thank you.”

The lender continues to face technical glitches, even as Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) is conducting a special audit of banks’ IT infrastructure. Last year in December, RBI had temporarily barred HDFC Bank from launching new digital banking initiatives and issuing new credit cards after taking a serious view of service outages at the lender over the last two years.

Later, RBI had appointed an external IT firm for carrying out a special audit of its digital infrastructure.

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das had said that the regulator had some concerns about certain deficiencies and it was necessary that HDFC Bank strengthens its IT system before expanding further. Earlier, HDFC Bank’s managing director and chief executive officer Shashidhar Jagdishan had apologised to customers and promised to work on the deficiencies.

Jagdishan said the bank had two outages — in November 2018 and and December 2019 — and it has taken help of external expertise, and had substantially implemented the inputs to strengthen IT infrastructure and systems. Unexpectedly another incident happened on November 21, 2020, and the primary reason for the same was the power outage in the bank’s primary data centre, Jagdishan had said.