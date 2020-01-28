HDFC Bank chalks out expansion plans in Tamil Nadu

“We are committed to offer world-class banking services to remote parts of the state. Our plan (is) to open 125 more branches is a testament to this”, he said.

Private sector lender HDFC Bank has chalked out expansion plans in Tamil Nadu, including adding 125 new branches, taking the total network to over 400 in two years, a top official said here on Tuesday.

With the opening of new branches, the bank is expected to create around 1,500 new jobs in the State, the official said.

HDFC Bank zonal head Tamil Nadu R Suresh told reporters here that the bank achieved business milestone of Rs 1.51 lakh crore with a market share of nine per cent. The total business mix is Rs 89,000 crore advances and Rs 62,000 crore deposits.

“We are committed to offer world-class banking services to remote parts of the state. Our plan (is) to open 125 more branches is a testament to this”, he said.

“With the opening of the branches, the bank will create another 1,000 to 1,500 jobs in the state, in addition to the 7,000 employees at present”, he said.

HDFC Bank, zonal head, Ramdoss Bharathan said, “as part of our commitment to offer convenience to the customers, we have installed cash deposit machines at over 100 branches in the state so far”. The bank currently has a network of 284 branches and 1,172 ATM network in the State.